Stepping Uptown at Waldorf Astoria

By Bob Vickrey

Special to the Palisades News

During the closing credits of many television variety shows of the 1950s and ‘60s, the off-camera announcer would routinely remind viewers, “Hotel accommodations for tonight’s guests during their stay in New York City were graciously provided by the beautiful Waldorf Astoria Hotel.”

Since no one ever offered those same accommodations during my stays in New York, last month’s lunch club visit to the glitzy new Beverly Hills Waldorf provided my first glimpse into at least one version of the storied hotel.

The original New York City hotel was built in 1893 in two stages, as the Waldorf Hotel and the Astoria Hotel, which accounts for its later dual name. The hotels were demolished in 1929 to make way for the con- struction of the Empire State Building. The business reopened as the Waldorf Astoria two years later in its present location on Park Avenue, and quickly became known as one of the world’s most prestigious hotels.

World-renowned figures, including Winston Churchill and the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, stayed at the hotel and have luxury suites named after them.

Of course, in Beverly Hills, the owners will likely put their own Hollywood spin on naming guest suites. Will we see luxury-room options with names such as the “Pauley Shore Suite” and “The ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Penthouse” in our own L.A. version of the Waldorf?

The glitzy new 12-story Beverly Hills Waldorf, with 119 “deluxe” rooms and 51 suites, opened last summer at the intersection of Wilshire and Santa Monica Boulevards, where the Robinson’s-May department store once stood. Rooms range from a nominal $815 for mere “commoners” to the $20,000- a-night Presidential Suite for the rest of us.

Our special lunch guest last month was Bobbie Farberow, the former co-owner of the well-known Village landmark Mort’s Palisades Deli, which had been named after her late husband Mort.

The Farberows opened their deli in 1974 on Swarthmore Avenue, and it quickly became one of the most popular restaurant destinations in the village. Several years later, the modest deli moved to a larger location across the street, where it thrived for many years until Bobbie decided to retire from the business. She sold the lease to former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan in 2007, who remodeled the building and later into the Village Pantry and adjoining Oak Room.

Mort’s Deli was mentioned often during those early planning meetings with developer Rick Caruso for his new Palisades Village project. One of the most frequently heard suggestions from attendees was a request to bring back a restaurant similar to “Mort’s.”

When the restaurant closed, Bobbie dusted off the teaching credential she had acquired many years earlier and began teaching at Palisades Elementary. She now serves as a special instructor in the “intervention” program for kindergarten students who face various challenges in the classroom.