Palisades News Letters: Palisades Restaurant Query

I think your January 17 front-page article about the Golden Bull’s reopening should have also tried to answer the following questions:

• Why is Kay ‘N Dave’s still closed?

• Why did the owner [Sohail Fatoorechi] suddenly close Tivoli, and when will he reopen as a new restaurant?

• Why did Roast abruptly close and where is owner/ chef Whitney Werner?

It’s an odd situation to have had so many restaurants closing in our town the past year.

Jim Conlon

(Editor’s note: The Hungry Cat and Sam’s also closed in Santa Monica Canyon in 2017. We understand Kay ‘N Dave’s hopes to reopen in the next month or so.)