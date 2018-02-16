Palisades News Letters: Palisades Restaurant Query

I think your January 17 front-page article about the Golden Bull’s reopening should have also tried to answer the following questions:
• Why is Kay ‘N Dave’s still closed?
• Why did the owner [Sohail Fatoorechi] suddenly close Tivoli, and when will he reopen as a new restaurant?
• Why did Roast abruptly close and where is owner/ chef Whitney Werner?
It’s an odd situation to have had so many restaurants closing in our town the past year.
Jim Conlon
(Editor’s note: The Hungry Cat and Sam’s also closed in Santa Monica Canyon in 2017. We understand Kay ‘N Dave’s hopes to reopen in the next month or so.)
Palisades News welcomes all letters, which may be emailed to letters@palisadesnews.com. Please include a name, address and telephone number so we may reach you. Letters do not necessarily reflect the viewpoint of the Palisades News.
Social Icons