Corpus Event For Sean Hunter to Support Cancer Research

The second annual Sean Hunter Research in Action Walk will be held from 12:30 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 25 at Corpus Christi Church, 880 Toyopa Dr.

The walk and associated activities will keep funding intact for Dr. Santosh Kesari at the John Wayne Cancer Center in Santa Monica, in memory of Sean Hunter, who was diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer in September 2014 at the age of 20.

Sean’s mother Michelle remembers, “Doctors told my son to go home to hospice. I couldn’t accept that for my child, so I found someone who wouldn’t, either. Dr. Kesari was there to fight with us, to give Sean hope when there was none.”