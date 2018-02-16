Corpus Event For Sean Hunter to Support Cancer Research

The second annual Sean Hunter Research in Action Walk will be held from 12:30 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 25 at Corpus Christi Church, 880 Toyopa Dr.
The walk and associated activities will keep funding intact for Dr. Santosh Kesari at the John Wayne Cancer Center in Santa Monica, in memory of Sean Hunter, who was diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer in September 2014 at the age of 20.
Sean’s mother Michelle remembers, “Doctors told my son to go home to hospice. I couldn’t accept that for my child, so I found someone who wouldn’t, either. Dr. Kesari was there to fight with us, to give Sean hope when there was none.”
The first walk/charity event was held last year on February 12, and Hunter, who had attended Corpus Christi, Crespi High and Marymount College in Palos Verdes, died a few weeks later.
“Dr. Kesari is working to accelerate the development of novel therapies for brain cancer through drug innovations, immunotherapies and efficient trials,” Michelle Hunter explains. “The only thing standing between those trials and the patients who need them is funding. Let’s keep walking in Sean’s honor, and in honor of everyone affected by brain cancer.”
On February 25, there will be food and refreshments, vendors, children’s activities, music and commemorative T-shirts. To register for the walk, to fundraise or to donate to the silent auction, visit donate.johnwayne.org/SeanHunterWalk2018.
Corporate sponsorships are available by contacting Greg Graber at greg@johnwayne.org or call 949-631-8400.
If you are unable to attend, you can donate by mail, with checks made payable to: John Wayne Cancer Foundation, 210 62nd St., Newport Beach, CA 92663 and include “SEAN HUNTER” in the memo.
