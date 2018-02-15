PaliHi College Center Attacked By Parent on Nextdoor

“It is really the student’s responsibility,” Ybarra said. “When they [a student] receives a letter from the school [December 15] that they are not accepted early decision because something from the file is missing, it should not be the first they hear about it.”

Ybarra explained that a student who was incomplete for Early Decision I could still choose to be considered for the Early Decision II or Regular Decision.

The News checked with PaliHi and learned that as soon as the college center was notified a signature was missing, one was sent off on November 29, in plenty of time to rectify the file, according to Ybarra. That counselor’s signature was not a reason to deny Early Decision.

The News contacted a Nextdoor representative and asked why posts are not vetted.

Noura, from Nextdoor Support, responded in a January 16 email that Nextdoor has community guidelines, a private policy and a member agreement.

“The Community Guidelines covers a range of issues including our policies regarding disagreements between neighbors, public shaming, political discussion, self-promotion, discrimination, and more,” Noura wrote.

“Nextdoor allows any member to report specific messages that they believe violate the Guidelines. The reports are routed to Neighborhood Leads. A Lead is a member whose account has been granted some additional privileges, including the ability to remove messages that they believe violate the Guidelines,” Noura said.

She noted there are three ways to have a post removed: 1.) the person who posted it can remove it, 2.) report to a Lead [who can remove it], or 3.) report directly to Nextdoor.

“While I can definitely understand your concern regarding the accuracy of posts, we don’t have the ability to verify the validity of content posted to Nextdoor,” Noura noted. “Nextdoor staff doesn’t proactively monitor the messages posted on Nextdoor’s 135,000 neighborhoods, but we follow up messages, if they are brought to our attention.”

The News asked Noura in a November 17 email “How does a person defend him/herself if they are not a member of Nextdoor and only hear about the posts secondhand?”

Nextdoor’s Neighborhood Management Operations manager Garrett responded in a January 19 email that he could understand the post in question, but “While I don’t know the entire context or backstory, it seems like the neighbor was reviewing service she received from her son’s high school counseling center.

“Nextdoor members are encouraged to leave positive recommendations for business they think neighbors should use. However, members are allowed to describe negative experiences with business or service providers as long as they do so in a way that is consistent with Nextdoor’s Community Guidelines.