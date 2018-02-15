‘Freud’s Last Session’ at the Odyssey Theatre Is Cogent, Witty

By Libby Motika

Palisades News Contributor

One wonders if the avowed atheist Sigmund Freud, reckoning with the painful fatal stages of oral cancer, invited C.S. Lewis (Chronicles of Narnia) to his home hoping that perhaps the Christian apologist might offer him some relief from his deeply entrenched cynicism.

As imagined through the brilliant script of playwright Mark St. Germain, the action in “Freud’s Last Session” unfolds in the renowned psychiatrist’s newly established home in London, where he and his family have found safety from the German occupation of Austria.

The confines of Freud’s office frame an inescapable focus. It is September 3, 1939, with Europe threatened by Hitler’s despotism; King George VI declares war against Germany and bombers are already screeching across the sky.

Set designer Pete Hickok has created a marvelous cabinet of wonders in one room. Shelves are filled with books; photos offer a hint of family. The therapist’s cot anchors one corner; a crescent of sacred figures—Buddha, Zeus, Athena—encircles the desk blotter as if to give Freud a composite of godly wisdom.

Audiences who might anticipate a dialectic of importance, but perhaps a bit ponderous, instead find an 80-minute discourse that is cogent, witty and deeply embodied by these two men.