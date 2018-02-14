Viewpoint: There’s No Beating Spanish Eating

By David Grinsfelder

Special to the Palisades News

For someone who cherishes food as much as I do, one of the biggest and most exciting discoveries as a foreign exchange student in Spain is that people eat at every conceivable waking hour of the day. In fact, they never really stop eating: there is no defined breakfast, lunch and dinner cycle.

A typical Spanish dining schedule begins with desayuno (breakfast) around 8 a.m. Spaniards are many things, but early risers is not one of them. I have yet to find a coffee shop that opens before 7 a.m., so my breakfast is limited to carbs (cereal and bread, or pan) and a mandarina, or tangerine.

Those who elect to skip desayuno usually opt for a mid-morning snack around 10:30 a.m. Despite what my high school Spanish classes taught me, this is the almuerzo, a light meal that might consist of a muffin or croissant accompanied by coffee and a cigarette.

Then, the Spanish take a three-hour siesta from their forks and knives until 2 p.m., when the real eating begins. The third and most important meal of the day is called la comida, or the meal, perhaps to insinuate that it is the only meal that actually counts as food.

In Madrid, la comida sees the myriad restaurants throughout the city packed from 2 until at least 4:30 p.m.

If you’re looking to try fantastic traditional cuisine at a reasonable price, the Menu del día in most restaurants has a set price. It offers various choices for the first course, and either meat or fish as a second course. You can also expect bread, a drink (usually wine or beer), and a dessert.

An engaging conversation might very well carry over until la merienda at 5:30 p.m., a late-afternoon snack that can last for two hours. This often has more to do with socializing than eating. Friends might meet to tomar una café (grab a coffee) or enjoy chocolate con churros, a delightful Spanish favorite perfect for cold winter afternoons.