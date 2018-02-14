Surge in Break-Ins Worries Pacific Palisades Residents

By September Dawn Bottoms

Special to the Palisades News

After a slew of recent house break-ins and car thefts, Pacific Palisades resident Daniel Keller organized a community meeting on Jan. 29 at the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club in an effort to raise awareness and find solutions.

“I’m just a fellow resident of the Palisades who had his car stolen a year ago and who wants change,” said Keller, who lives in the El Medio Bluffs neighborhood.

He invited LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore to talk to residents about the crime trends and how to protect themselves from it.

Close to 40 concerned citizens, most of whom had experienced break-ins, showed up to voice their frustrations.

“There have been seven break-ins in the last week,” said Moore. “Usually there is one a week. Most of them have been in the Alphabet Streets area. I’m here to provide information and answer questions—give people a fighting chance at not becoming a victim.”