Malibu Orchid Society Focuses on Finicky Orchids

Gayle Brodie Biosketch will offer advice on how to successfully grow a finicky group of orchids, known at the Bifoliate Cattleyas, for members and guests of the Malibu Orchid Society at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20, at the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club, 901 Haverford Ave.
Bifoliate Cattleyas are known for their fragrance and showy flowers, but have a reputation for being somewhat temperamental and difficult to grow. Brodie will take some of the mystery out of this finicky group of Cattleyas by providing some helpful guidelines on how to successfully bloom these orchids.
Brodie has been growing orchids for about 15 years, in a greenhouse, terrarium, specially modified kitchen “garden” window and also outdoors. She took the plunge from a casual hobbyist to a member of the AOS judging program as she approached retirement from her CPA practice four years ago.
A Thousand Oaks resident, she is a member of the Conejo Orchid Society and was recently promoted to the American Orchid Society’s Associate Judge.
She is a regular volunteer in the orchid greenhouses at the Huntington Library, and was honored to win Best Orchid in Show at the Santa Barbara Show in 2017.
