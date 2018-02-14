Malibu Orchid Society Focuses on Finicky Orchids

Gayle Brodie Biosketch will offer advice on how to successfully grow a finicky group of orchids, known at the Bifoliate Cattleyas, for members and guests of the Malibu Orchid Society at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20, at the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club, 901 Haverford Ave.

Bifoliate Cattleyas are known for their fragrance and showy flowers, but have a reputation for being somewhat temperamental and difficult to grow. Brodie will take some of the mystery out of this finicky group of Cattleyas by providing some helpful guidelines on how to successfully bloom these orchids.