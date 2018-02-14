1 Dead, 2 Injured, Including PGA Golfer Bill Haas In Chautauqua Crash

The Los Angeles Fire Department and Palisades Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Chautauqua between Sunset and Almoloya on Tuesday night, leaving one person dead and two injured, including professional golfer Bill Haas.

The crash was first reported at approximately 6:31 p.m. Tuesday, which included a vehicle rollover. A man was killed, and two people, Haas and a 50-year-old woman were transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

According to Palisades Patrol, Haas was a passenger in a Ferrari that collided with a BMW and an SUV while traveling southbound on Chautauqua. The driver side wheel of the Ferrari broke off and turned a vehicle on its side. The Ferrari continued southbound and hit a light pole, breaking it at its base and swinging the entire car around. The BMW hit a parked car, and another SUV was sideswiped by the Ferrari.

Palisades Patrol said the Ferrari was driving fast.

Haas was scheduled to play in the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club. On Wednesday morning, the PGA Tour released a statement from Haas and his manager Allen Hobbs. It states:

“Last night in Pacific Palisades, California, Bill Haas was involved in a serious car accident in which the driver – a member of the family with whom Haas and his family were staying for the Genesis Open – was killed. While Bill escaped serious injuries and has been released from the hospital, he is understandably shaken up and – more importantly – his deepest condolences go out to the host family during this tragic and difficult time.

Bill will withdraw from the Genesis Open and plans to head home to Greenville to recover. He appreciates the support of friends, family and the golf world as a whole, and he has asked for privacy as he processes what has happened.”