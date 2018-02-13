Westside Family Health Center Seeks Donations

Bernstein, who has lived in Pacific Palisades with her husband and daughter since 1990, explained that in 2016, the WHFC, located at 1711 Ocean Park Blvd., saw 12,135 patients from 239 zip codes.

“We see people who struggle financially,” Bernstein said. “Some people are working two and three jobs.” Half of the people who come to the clinic have no health insurance and 94 percent live below the federal poverty level.

“When I started, nine out of 10 people didn’t have insurance,” Bernstein said, noting that WFHC executives worry that if the Affordable Care Act is repealed or if federal health programs are defunded, the non- profit could lose 70 percent or more of its government funding.

The center started in 1974 as the Women’s Health Care Project. It was modeled on the Boston Women’s Health Collaborative (now called Our Bodies, Ourselves) and offered women health care. Prenatal care was added in 1990, pediatric services in 1992, adolescent health care in 1994 and a family practice was added in 1999.

Today there are two full-time physicians on staff and seven support staff.

Medical Director Dr. Rebecca Rodriguez is dual board certified in internal medicine and pediatrics, and Dr. Nancy Greep is dual board certified in internal medicine and endocrinology.

Patients who work can make appointments up to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday and on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center is open on some holidays. Although it does not provide dental or mental services, that possibility is being considered.

Bernstein, who graduated from Sarah Lawrence College and received her master’s degree at Columbia, was working as a social worker about the time of the Rodney King trial and L.A. riots.