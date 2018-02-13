Senior Citizen Tech Tutoring Sessions Starting Again at PaliHi

The Technology Tutoring Program at Palisades High School, in conjunction with the Palisades Alliance for Seniors, will be reprised on Tuesdays, February 20 and 27, and March 6 and 13, at 4 p.m. at the high school.

A Palisades senior will be paired with a PaliHi student and receive a free one-hour coaching session on a smartphone, tablet or laptop. Availability is limited, so a person can sign up for only two sessions maximum.

“This is such an obvious linkage where both sides can benefit,” said Kia Green, who is with the Palisades-Malibu YMCA and runs the PaliHi Community Service program.

“The tutoring was very popular when we held it previously,” said Karen Stigler of the Alliance for Seniors. “To someone who came of age before computer use was widespread, technology can seem unreachably complicated. Yet, increasingly, many useful applications are only available to those in the digital world.”

For more information, go to palisadesalliance.org and click on the purple links to register. One must register

separately for each session. If a date is “Sold Out,” try a different date or join the wait lists and you will be notified if a spot opens.

To register by phone, call 424-260-6167.