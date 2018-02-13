Palisades Crime: 1 Home Burglary and 3 from Vehicles

The following Feb. 12, 2018 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

Burglary

16900 Dulce Ynez Ln, btwn 2/10/18 at 11:30 PM and 2/11/18 at 4:30 AM. The suspect “jimmied” a door lock to enter victim’s home and took a car key.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

17000 Avenida De Santa Ynez, btwn 2/7/18 at 9:30 PM and 2/8/18 at 7:30 AM. The suspect took the front license plate from victim’s vehicle.

16300 Pacific Coast Hwy, btwn 2/1/18 at 6 PM and 2/6/18 at 3 PM. The suspect pried open a door on victim’s vehicle and took a phone and tools.

Palisades Dr/Sunset, btwn 2/7/18 at 10 PM and 2/8/18 at 10 AM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle to enter and took clothing and a CD player.