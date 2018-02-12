LAFD Station 69’s Tom Kitahata Responds to 2017 Hurricanes With FEMA

This past August, Kitahata was deployed along with 80 L.A. firefighters and civilians to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Houston and Hurricane Irma in Florida.

Harvey slammed into Houston on August 25 and dumped more than 60 inches of rain on the city in four days.

Kitahata had previously worked the aftermaths of hurricanes Katrina (2005) and Gustav (2008), among others.“Houston was different in that it was just standing water,” he said. “We took our rescue boats and we just picked people out of their houses.”

Residents weren’t in immediate danger, but after a few days of no water or power they needed help. “The water in Houston wasn’t going anywhere because it was in a low area,” Kitahata said. “People were trying to wait it out, but the water just wouldn’t drain.”

Kitahata and his team spent two weeks in Houston, but as they prepared to return home, Hurricane Irma made landfall in Florida on September 10.

“[We went] straight from Houston to Florida, back to back,” Kitahata said. “We got demobilized from Houston, and they started sending us home and then turned us around.”