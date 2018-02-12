Homeboy Industries’ Greg Boyle to Speak at Corpus Christi Church

Father Greg Boyle, the founder of Homeboy Industries, will speak on Saturday, February 17 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 890 Toyopa Dr. A mass will be held at 5:30 p.m. and a reception at 6:30 p.m.; the program will start at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $50, and proceeds will benefit the Habitat L.A. Catholic Coalition.

Boyle’s first book, Tattoos on the Heart: The Power of Boundless Compassion, introduced the nation to Homeboy Industries, the largest gang-intervention company in the world.

After the successful expansion of Homeboys, Boyle, a Jesuit priest, has now written “Barking to the Choir: The Power of Radical Kinship” to reveal how compassion is trans forming the lives of gang members. Sergio, arrested at nine, in a gang by 12, and serving time shortly thereafter, now works with the substance-abuse team at Homeboy to help others find sobriety. Jamal, abandoned by his family when he tried to attend school at age seven, gradually finds forgiveness for his schizophrenic mother.