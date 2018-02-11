HBO Series ‘Here and Now’ Includes Castellammare Home

By Bernice Fox

Special to the Palisades News

TV shows often are about make-believe. And when it comes to locations, many try to make viewers believe that City A really is City B.

That’s how it is with the upcoming HBO series, “Here and Now,” created by Alan Ball, known for “American Beauty,” “Six Feet Under” and “True Blood.”

Though some of “Here and Now” is shot in Portland, Oregon, where it’s set, much is filmed at Paramount Studios in Hollywood, along with lots of footage in Pasadena, and some scenes in Pacific Palisades and Brentwood.

“Here and Now” centers on a family with Holly Hunter and Tim Robbins as the parents. They have three adopted children from three countries and of different ethnic backgrounds. And they have a biological daughter.

“So, it’s sort of a blend of all those backgrounds and ethnicities coming together,” says producer Steve Oster, who notes that the show is “set against the background of Portland, which is its own blend of various cultural approaches kind of all living together.”

The adopted kids, who joined the family when they were little, are from Colombia, Liberia and Vietnam. They’re now all young adults.

In keeping with this cultural view, Robbins plays a philosophy professor and Hunter’s character runs a nonprofit called The Empathy Initiative.

Producer Oster explains that The Empathy Initiative is “basically about getting people to come together and find their areas of agreement, by seeing where someone else is coming from, being empathetic for their experience, and trying to come to places of understanding and agreement.”