On Saturday night at approximately 9:37 p.m., there was a collision at Sunset and Amalfi, with luckily no injuries reported. There was damage to property.

According to Palisades Patrol, a female driver in a black sedan claims she was driving 35mph when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed head on into a light post, knocking it over to the ground. LAFD and Palisades Patrol traffic officer were on scene and LAPD arrived short time after. No one was transported to the hospital.