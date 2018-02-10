Viewpoint: Why SB 827 Is Bad Legislation

By Jack Allen

(Editor’s note: SB 827 would allow the state, rather than a city, to have control over the height/density of housing near transit [half-mile radius of a major transit stop or quarter-mile radius of a high-quality transit corridor, such as Sunset]. Longtime local activist and attorney Jack Allen sent his analysis of the bill to the Pacific Palisades Community Council.)

Allen’s Analysis:

The premise for SB 827 is based on the myth that residents of buildings adjacent to or near a transit corridor will primarily use transit as their primary means of transportation. That may be true in the Bay Area and in particular San Francisco (which is represented by the sponsors of the bill), where most businesses and residences are relatively close to a well-developed transit system and has BART, but it will not work in Los Angeles with its vast urban sprawl and poorly developed transit system.

Studies in Los Angeles have shown that the residents of buildings near transit stops rarely use the transit to travel to and from job sites. The majority of job sites in Los Angeles are not served by transit or if so, the job site is located so distant and transit is so slow that it is easier for the resident to drive to and from the job site.

Most residents of such buildings move into them because of the availability rather than the location. Moreover, when a resident changes jobs, the resident does not move to a location near the new job site in part because there is no affordable or desirable housing located near the job site. Additionally, many jobs require that the resident have a vehicle.