Top-Ranked Golfer Dustin Johnson Praises Riviera Country Club

Johnson, who is 6-4 and one of the longest drivers on the PGA Tour, was asked by tournament director Mike Antolini why the Riveria makes him feel so comfortable.

This is “such a good golf course and there’s really not much trouble; it’s just a golf course where you have to hit good shots,” Johnson said.

“You’ve got to control your golf ball, you’ve got to hit it in the right spots. The first time I ever came here as a rookie on Tour, I just loved it and I felt like it was a place that really suited my game.”

He was asked if he was worried about the younger golfers, such as Jordan Spieth (24), Rory McIlroy (28), Justin Thomas (24) and Jon Rahm (23).

“I still think I’m a young player,” the 33- year-old said, smiling. “Yeah, Justin and Jordan, Jon Rahm are very, very talented players. They’re younger than I am but not by too much . . . They’re going to be good for a long time.”

Johnson was happy to hear that Tiger Woods had committed to playing the tournament. “He’s swinging completely different, he looked healthy. It was good to see him playing and hitting the ball well again, actually hitting it with some force and getting the ball out there. He looked like he did when he was playing really well. It’s really good for the game of golf to have him out here. The more attention we get to the game of golf, and he obviously brings a lot of attention, it’s good for everyone. I hope he plays well and I hope to see him coming down the stretch on Sunday.”

Antolini asked Johnson for advice on playing the course.