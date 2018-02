Volunteers are sought to help the Rustic Canyon Eucalyptus Grove volunteers eradicate the invasive ivy and weeds in the historic eucalyptus grove from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 17 and Sunday, February 18 at 601 Latimer Rd.

Volunteers are needed from a half an hour to an entire morning, whatever time a person can spare. Bring gloves if you have them. “Help us fill a dumpster,” said Santa Monica Canyon resident George Wolfberg. Those interested just need to show up.