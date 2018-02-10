Arthur Miller’s ‘The Price’ at Theatre Palisades Ends Feb. 18

Theatre Palisades opened its 2018 season on January 18 with Arthur Miller’s “The Price” receiving good reviews. It continues through Sunday, Feb. 18, playing Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and on Sundays at 2 p.m. at the Pierson Playhouse, 941 Temescal Canyon Rd. There is free parking.

There will be a “Talk Back” after the show on Saturday, February 11 with the cast, director and producer. Everyone is invited to ask questions and share insights after the show. Light refreshments will be available.

Directed by Tony Torrisi and produced by Martha Hunter and Sherman Wayne, the cast features Phil Bartolf (Walter Franz), Terri Parks (Esther Franz), Matthew Rhodes (Victor Franz) and Jack Winnick (Gregory Solomon).

In a soon-to-be-demolished family house, two brothers, estranged for decades, meet together to dispose of their late parents’ property.

The resulting confrontation leads them to examine the events and qualities of their very different lives. The Price is a timeless piece regarding the choices one makes and the consequences of those choices.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and students. For more information, call 310-454-1970 or visit theatrepalisades.org.