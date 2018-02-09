Caldwell Bank to Hold Meeting on New Voter Initiative About Property Tax  

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage will hold a meeting to discuss a prospective ballot initiative to replace and expand State Propositions 60 and 90 at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 16, at Gilbert Hall on the Palisades Charter High School campus.

These propositions will allow California homeowners, who are 55 years and older, the ability to take their property tax base with them when they purchase a new home in California.

The California Association of Realtors is sponsoring this new initiative to expand current regulations, giving seniors greater flexibility in transferring their property tax base. About 385,000 of the needed 585,000 signatures have been acquired, and the deadline for submission is TK.

Join CB Manager Anne Russell and her associates for an informative meeting on how this initiative would benefit all California homeowners. For more information, call 323-697-9733 or email anne.russell@CAmoves.com.

(Editor’s note: Realtor Michael Edlen wrote about this proposed legislation)