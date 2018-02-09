PaliHi’s Girls Basketball Coach Danielle Foley Remains Optimistic

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Photos by Lesly Hall Photography

Danielle Foley was handed the girls basketball head coach position the first day of school in August.

She replaced Torino Johnson, who resigned to become assistant coach at Cal State Los Angeles under Cheryl Miller. During his 10-year tenure at PaliHi, he had been voted L.A. City Coach of the Year three times and had been named State Division 1 Coach of the Year by Cal-Hi Sports.

Often in high school when a well-respected coach leaves, so do top players, who are recruited to private schools. Not only were seven of last year’s varsity players seniors, but two of PaliHi’s top players left to attend private schools.

Foley started the season with only one player who had varsity experience, sophomore Jane Nwaba, and a team of five freshmen, three sophomores and two juniors.

“I would have loved to have some of the returners, but I have almost a brand-new team,” Foley said last week and, “all of our JV players are brand new to the school.”

Foley understands why athletes leave, because when she played shooting guard in high school, “I had the same situation when a new coach came in after playing a few years,” she said. “It’s hard.”