Kim Kedeshian Wins Palisades Rotary’s Business Award

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Kim Kedeshian, who owns K Bakery on Sunset and plans to open a Mediterranean-themed restaurant in the 970 Monument building, has received the Bob Sage Business Person of the Year Award from the Palisades Rotary Club.

Kedeshian’s restaurant, Armav, will fill a long empty space off the patio on the first floor, close to Caruso’s Palisades Village project.

Her bakery, located just north of PCH and Vons, is a thriving business with 19 employees.

Kedeshian, originally an appellate lawyer who received a degree from Pepperdine and passed the bar in New York and California, began her business in 2007 after tasting a Bundt cake.

“I can make a better cake,” she said, and worked on her own recipe until family and friends provided rave reviews.

“I think we could sell these,” Kedeshian said, and with a partner began making various Bundt cakes and selling them at boutiques and by word of mouth. Her husband Paul, a physician at UCLA, gave them away as gifts.

The cakes’ reputation grew and then “We were shipping them all over the country,” especially in November and December, Kedeshian said. “We were working out of a commercial kitchen located at Pico and the 10 Freeway.”

A friend introduced her to the owner of The Yogurt Shoppe on Swarthmore and, in 2010, Kedeshian started baking brownies for