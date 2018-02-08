Palisadian Dave Meyers Wins a Second Grammy

By Sarah Stockman
Staff Writer
Palisadian Dave Meyers won a Grammy Award for Best Music Video on January 28 for his work on Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble,” which also won Grammys for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.
Meyers also captured a Grammy for Best Music Video in 2005 for Missy Elliott’s “Lose Control.”
A native of Berkeley, Meyers moved to Los Angeles in 1990 to study film production at Loyola Marymount University. He had always been interested in music videos, but a chance encounter with “Good Will Hunting” director Gus Van Sant solidified his interest.
“I ran into Gus Van Sant and he was just finishing a movie [To Die For] (1995),” Meyers told the News in December. “He was also doing music videos.”
After sending out a reel of music videos he had shot over the years, Meyers was hired to shoot a video for WhoRidas’ “Shot Callin’ Big Ballin’” (1996). Since then, Meyers has directed hundreds of music videos, working with artists ranging from Janet Jackson to Maroon 5.
Meyers also shoots commercials, including the iconic iPod commercials with silhouettes dancing against colorful backgrounds.
Meyers moved to the Palisades eight years ago when he married his wife Nancy, a federal law clerk. “[She] wanted to have a more family-friendly neighborhood,” he said.
The couple have three children, the oldest of whom attends college in Atlanta. His younger two are in third grade and kindergarten at Palisades Elementary.
