Palisadian Dave Meyers Wins a Second Grammy

By Sarah Stockman

Staff Writer

Palisadian Dave Meyers won a Grammy Award for Best Music Video on January 28 for his work on Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble,” which also won Grammys for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.

Meyers also captured a Grammy for Best Music Video in 2005 for Missy Elliott’s “Lose Control.”

A native of Berkeley, Meyers moved to Los Angeles in 1990 to study film production at Loyola Marymount University. He had always been interested in music videos, but a chance encounter with “Good Will Hunting” director Gus Van Sant solidified his interest.

“I ran into Gus Van Sant and he was just finishing a movie [To Die For] (1995),” Meyers told the News in December. “He was also doing music videos.”