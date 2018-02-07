Send a Singing Valentine This Year With the Santa Monica Oceanaires

The Santa Monica Oceanaires will once again offer singing Valentines to the westside and downtown L.A. on Wednesday, February 14.

A barbershop quartet will arrive at the designated destination and sing two special songs, deliver a balloon and a card—with a personal message.

This may be one of the most unique Valentines available this year. Regular serenade delivery times will be between 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Service areas include Beverly Hills, Century City, Culver City, Marina del Rey, Pacific Palisades, Playa del Rey, Santa Monica, Westchester, West Hollywood, and Downtown Los Angeles, which will allow you to send workplace. Prices start at $50.

For more information, visit http://oceanaires.org/site/shows.html.