Hearts, jewelry, vases, platters and gifts of homemade art class from students at Santa Monica College will make the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your sweetheart—or that special person.

The one-of-a-kind designs will be available for purchase from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 11, on the Village Green. Proceeds will help support the Palisades-Malibu YMCA and the SMC Art Department.

For more information, visit ymcala.org/pm or call (310) 454-5591.