Palisades Patrol Works With LAPD in Arrest of 3 Burglary Suspects

Three males were arrested in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 6 in connection with suspicious activity in the Sunset Boulevard and Canyon View Drive area of Brentwood Park.

According to Palisades Patrol, they received a call at approximately 1:01 a.m. about three males in a beat up silver pick-up truck “acting suspicious” at Sunset and Canyon View. Upon arrival by Palisades Patrol, the suspects were gone on arrival and were unable to be located.

At approximately 1:49 a.m., Palisades Patrol reported to hear on Los Angeles police’s West LA Division scanner that three vehicle burglary suspects were at 414 S. Cliffwood Ave. Palisades Patrol responded, and again, the suspects were gone on arrival and could not be found. The person who reported the incident was a retired LAPD officer in civilian clothes who was doing security at the home, according to Palisades Patrol. He told Palisades Patrol he saw the suspects “reaching inside his personal vehicle trying to take his gym bag from the window.”

Responding Palisades Patrol officers noticed a silver Toyota Tacoma Pre Runner parked down the street at 341 S. Cliffwood, and the car hood was warm when touched, leading officers to believe it was the same vehicle matching the description from the earlier report.

LAPD responded at approximately 2:05 a.m. and Palisades Patrol briefed officers on its talk with the retired officer. LAPD ran the plates to the truck and it came back stolen. Vice units were on scene and had the area cleared, according to Palisades Patrol.

The suspects were spotted at Sunset and Cliffwood, and reportedly got into the vehicle sped away. LAPD took pursuit, and the suspects were taken into custody at the 10 Freeway interchange at Fairfax