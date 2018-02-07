Palisades Highlands Senior Facility Approved By City Planning

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

The proposed senior assisted living facility in the Palisades Highlands was approved by the Los Angeles City Planning Department on Jan. 26.

According to Henry Chu, the associate zoning administrator who heard the case and wrote the 32-page letter of determination (with an additional 31 pages of exhibits), the project is well within the city zoning requirements.

Chu also approved a Coastal Development Permit for the 82-unit facility that will be located at the corner of Palisades Drive and Vereda de la Montura on a 43,033-sq.-ft. vacant lot located between a small business complex to the south, condominiums to the north and parkland to the west.

The project also received a categorical exemption under California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).

“We are extremely pleased with the city’s recent decision to approve our application for the eldercare facility in the Highlands,” said developer Rony Shram in a February 2 email to the News. “We are happy to move one step closer to bringing much needed, quality senior living to this wonderful community.”