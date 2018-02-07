Genesis Open Field and Schedule

Four of the top-5 players in the world and 11 of the top 20 will compete in the Genesis Open tournament, including defending champion Dustin Johnson; world No. 3- ranked Jordan Spieth; the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year and PGA champion Justin Thomas; world No. 5-ranked Hideki Matsuyama; four-time major champion Rory McIlroy, and two-time Riviera champion and former Masters champ Bubba Watson.

Exemption players include former U.S. Open winner and this year’s United States Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk and China’s rising star, 22-year-old Haotong Li, who beat McIlroy to win in Dubai in January.

The complete list of players will be available February 9 and can be viewed at pgatour.com/tournaments/genesis-open. Tickets are also available online.

Monday, February 12, gates open at 8 a.m. for the Collegiate Showcase.

Tuesday, February 13, course is closed.

Wednesday, February 14, gates open at 6 a.m. Pro-Am starts approximately at 6:40 a.m.

Thursday, February 15, gates open at 6 a.m., first round begins about 6:40 a.m.

Friday, February 16, gates open at 6 a.m., first round begins around 6:40 a.m.

Saturday, February 17, gates open at 7:30 a.m., third round begins at 8 a.m. and youth clinic begins at 1 p.m. on driving range.

Sunday, February 18, gates open at 7:30 a.m., final round begins at 8 a.m

For more information, visit http://genesisopen.com.