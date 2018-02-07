Expert on How Stress Effects Health to Speak to Palisades Alliance for Seniors

UCLA professor and Palisades resident Michael Irwin, M.D., who is one of the world’s foremost experts on the influence of stress on health and disease, will speak 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 12, at the Palisades Library community room, 861 Alma Real.

The program is open to all and free of charge.

Irwin’s topic for the Palisades Alliance Senior program is “Health Benefits of Mindfulness Practices.” His research has found that mindfulness (the practice of being present in the moment), along with other practices such as yoga and tai chi, improves sleep quality and reduces depression.

The practice of mindfulness can also reduce inflammation, a biological pathway that leads to cardiovascular disease and certain cancers.

Irwin is the Norman Cousins Distinguished Professor, Department of Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences at the UCLA Geffen School of Medicine, Director of the Cousins Center for Psychoneuroimmunology at the UCLA Semel Institute, Director of the Mindful Awareness Research Center at the Semel Institute, and Vice Chair of the UCLA Collaborative Centers for Integrative Medicine.

