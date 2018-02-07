Allied Artists to Host Next Plein-Air Paint-Out at Lechuza Beach in Malibu

A plein-air paint-out is planned for Saturday, February 10, at Lechuza Beach, at Broad Beach Road and Bunnie Lane, in Malibu. Rain cancels the paint-out.

Lechuza beach is located between Zuma Beach and El Matador Beach. To access: take PCH to Trancas Canyon, turn left onto Broad Beach Road. Continue for about one mile to one of the access points: 1.) a stairway marked by a brown park sign saying “Lechuza Beach Access.” This vertical access way goes from Broad Beach Road down to Lechuza Beach and is located opposite a street called “Bunnie Lane,” or 2.) a pedestrian access gate is located at West Sea Level Drive. The public has the right to use Sea Level Drive to walk down to the beach. While there is an imposing gate and “private property” sign that blocks West Sea Level Drive from vehicular access, that sign does not apply to the pedestrian access gate to the left. There is street parking on Broad Beach Road. There are no facilities.