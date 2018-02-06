Tiger Woods to Play Genesis Open

I can’t tell you how excited I am to be able to host and play in the 2018 Genesis Open at Riviera,” Tiger Woods posted on his blog February 1. “Unfortunately, last year my back was in bad shape and I was unable to participate.”

Woods,42,had fusion surgery last April and recently competed in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, his first full field event in a year and only his second since August 2015. He made the cut and finished T23.

“It felt so good to be back with the guys and compete again,” Woods wrote. “Words can’t describe how much I missed it.”

He said he was fired up to return to the Riviera and mentioned that he attended his first tournament here when he was 9 or 10. At age 16, as a junior phenom, he played in the 1992 tournament on a sponsor’s exemption and shot 72-75, missing the cut.