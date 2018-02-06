Palisades Symphony to Feature Cellist Armen Ksajikian

The Palisades Symphony will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 11, in Mercer Hall at Palisades High School, 15777 Bowdoin. Soloist for the concert is the renowned cellist Armen Ksajikian.

The program will include the overture to The Barber of Seville by Rossini, Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor by Saint-Saëns and Symphony No. 2 in D major by Brahms.

Ksajikian began his professional career at age 12 with the Abkhazian State Philharmonic (then part of Soviet Georgia). He moved to Los Angeles in 1976 and has appeared as a soloist and principal cellist with numerous orchestras in the Los Angeles area, including the L.A. Philharmonic. He has also worked with the Bolshoi, Kirov, Stuttgart, Royal and American Ballet Theater orchestras.