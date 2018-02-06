Palisades Symphony to Feature Cellist Armen Ksajikian

The Palisades Symphony will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, February 11, in Mercer Hall at Palisades High School, 15777 Bowdoin. Soloist for the concert is the renowned cellist Armen Ksajikian.
The program will include the overture to The Barber of Seville by Rossini, Cello Concerto No. 1 in A minor by Saint-Saëns and Symphony No. 2 in D major by Brahms.
Ksajikian began his professional career at age 12 with the Abkhazian State Philharmonic (then part of Soviet Georgia). He moved to Los Angeles in 1976 and has appeared as a soloist and principal cellist with numerous orchestras in the Los Angeles area, including the L.A. Philharmonic. He has also worked with the Bolshoi, Kirov, Stuttgart, Royal and American Ballet Theater orchestras.
Since 1982, Ksajikian has been a member of the Armadillo String Quartet. He has premiered works by Schickele, Cage, Rosza, Mancini, Adams and Corea.
In 1993, the cellist made his film debut as a limousine driver in True Lies with Pacific Palisades residents Jamie Lee Curtis and Arnold Schwarzenegger. He was also hired to play in the orchestra for the soundtrack for that movie and accompanies his own on-screen death with a poignant cello solo.
Ksajikian has worked with numerous Hollywood recording orchestras and has more than 900 motion picture soundtracks to his credit.
Admission is free. For more information, visit palisadessymphony.org.
