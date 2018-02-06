Palisades Crime: Fleeing Juice Thief ID’d, Confronted by Homeowner

The following Feb. 5, 2018 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

Burglary

800 San Lorenzo, 1/29/18 at 1:33 PM. The suspect (male white, blonde hair, 5’10” 160 lb, 35/45 years) entered victim’s home through an open door and took bottles of juice. The suspect fled the location when confronted by victim.

400 Ocampo, 1/31/18 btwn 7 AM and 8:45 PM. The suspect smashed a sliding glass door to enter victim’s home and took a safe, firearm, and watch.

Burglary/Theft from Vehicle

Ocean Way/Entrada, 1/28/18 btwn 9:30 AM and 5 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took money and a wallet.

500 Toyopa, btwn 2/1/18 at 5 PM and 2/2/18 at 7 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took dress shoes.

1000 Iliff, btwn 1/29/18 at 9 PM and 1/30/18 at 9 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took money and sunglasses.

Theft

100 W Channel Rd, btwn 1/25/18 at 11:30 PM and 1/26/18 at 12:30 AM. The suspect reached into victim’s purse (on victim’s shoulder) and took a cell phone and credit cards.