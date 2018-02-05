Venice Design Series to Raise Money for Needy

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

The Fourth Annual Venice Design Series this spring will feature six events at locations in Malibu, Venice, Pacific Palisades, Hancock Park and Downtown Los Angeles; each blends architecture, cuisine, design, art and performance.

Last year’s series raised more than $265,000, all in support of Venice Community Housing (VCH), which was founded in 1988.

Saturday, April 28—Evening. An intimate Venice dinner party will be held with celebrated chef Josiah Citrin of Melisse & Charcoal at the home of Nancy Griffin and architect Steen Erlich.

Sunday, April 29—Day. The magical Malibu tour will include a trip to architect David Hertz’ famed Malibu “Wing House” made from a decommissioned 747 aircraft. Participants will be allowed to roam through the grounds, which were once the creative playground of legendary Hollywood set designer Tony Duquette, and have an al fresco lunch.

Saturday, May 5—Day. Take a tour of Venice’s historic and innovative contemporary architectural homes. Lunch will be held at a Venice landmark: Laura & Jim Maslon’s art-filled, ocean-front, 100-year-old black Craftsman home overlooking the Marina Channel. The former head chef of Upstairs2 will prepare a California-cuisine lunch.

Saturday, May 12—Day. The day starts with a tour of exceptional homes in Pacific Palisades and Rustic Canyon led by landscape designer/event founder Jay Griffith. This curated collection of homes represents the diverse architectural styles found in the Riviera, Huntington, and Rustic Canyon neighborhoods. Afterwards, an al fresco luncheon will be held at a compound in Rustic Canyon.

Saturday, May 19—Day. This visit will include a visit to artists in their downtown L.A. studios, led by art collector/consultant/co-chair Cecilia Dan.

Saturday, May 19—Evening. Visit Hancock Park and receive a personal tour of the Marciano Art Foundation at the former Masonic Lodge. This site is now home to the Marciano Brothers’ personal art collection and features relics of Hollywood’s past. Afterwards, enjoy a home tour and dinner party in the “Palm Beach” mansion. The evening is hosted by architect Kulapat Yantrasast and landscape architect/founder Jay Griffith.

The mission of Venice Community Housing is to reduce homelessness, maximize affordable housing, empower residents, provide social services, and advocate for public policy that protects and strengthens the economic, racial and cultural diversity of Venice and other neighborhoods on the Westside of Los Angeles.

VCH owns manages and maintains 216 units of affordable housing in 15 buildings in Venice, Marina del Rey and Mar Vista. There are about 57 units of permanent supportive housing for the chronically homeless, a transitional living center for formerly homeless women and their children and a 21-unit permanent supportive housing development now under construction in Del Rey.

VCH also maintains a program that provides education and job training for out-of-school and out-of work youth ages 18 to 24 to help them transition to successful adulthood. VHC also has offers a peer-based program at Venice High School that provides an alternative to the juvenile system for young people accused of first-time minor offenses and offers participants an inside view of the legal system.

For more information, visit venicedesignseries.org.