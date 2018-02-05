Palisades Rec Center Projects Need Donations

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Three major projects to enhance the Palisades Recreation Center need community support in terms of fundraising and planning. The Park Advisory Board heard updates on all three campaigns at its quarterly meeting on January 17.

Bill Maniscalco, the park’s recreation coordinator, said fundraising is underway to renovate the aging small gym. About $75,000 is needed to resurface the floors, paint the interior and upgrade the lights. If funds are in place, the target date for completion is June.

Officials hope that families who have current players in the basketball program or have had players in the past will donate by going to laparksfoundation.org/EN/park/29-palisades_recreation_center.html and designating the small gym project. Money raised will be used exclusively for the gym.

Another fundraiser in the works is to make the playground ADA compliant. The topic was first raised in 2014, when the playground was already out of compliance. Playgrounds are no longer described in terms of how many swings and kinds of slides, but in the differences between ADA compliant (required by law) and accessible and inclusive.

The PAB board had investigated an inclusive or universally accessible playground, which goes a step beyond ADA compliant and allows access to children of all abilities. At the time, the cost for an inclusive playground was estimated at between $300,000 to $700,000.