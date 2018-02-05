Palisades News Letters: Thanks to the American Legion

The American Legion is an outstanding organization which contributes greatly to the local community wherever it has a post.

My youngest son graduated from Palisades High School in 2010 and was awarded that year’s American Legion scholarship. I really don’t care how much money their rentals generate because Legion Post 283 is generous with it. I’m not a member, but I support their work.

My dad was a World War I vet and was not eligible to serve in World War II, but he was one of the color guard of his Legion post in Redwood City and they did yeoman work keeping patriotism alive and well on what was called The Home Front. I was a child and was proud to see him and the other Legionnaires marching with the flags during the big Fourth of July ceremonies.

Warren Cereghino