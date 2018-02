The Palisades-Malibu YMCA will present Kids Night Out from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9 for children ages 3 to 11. Children must be potty trained. The Y is located at 821 Via de la Paz.

Admission is $10 per child for family members, and $40 for non-members, with $20 per additional child. For those interested, sign up at the front desk. For more information, contact Wendybrown@ymcala.org.