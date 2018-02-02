Palisades Garden Club to Host Bonsai Demonstration

The Pacific Palisades Garden Club will host Melvin Widawski on Monday, Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m. for a bonsai demonstration. The demonstration takes place at the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club.

Widawski is a member of local bonsai groups and become interested in the art of bonsai after he retired from UCLA many years ago. From early on, he determined that bonsai was a multi-dimensional art form which took many years to learn about and master. Widawski frequently gives bonsai presentations throughout the Los Angeles area.

His talk will focus on all the elements which comprise bonsai, and he will do a bonsai demonstration to showcase the different elements of this form of Japanese art.

There will be a drawing at this garden club meeting and the winner will get to take home Widawki’s demonstration piece. Drawing tickets are $5 each.

For more information, visit http://www.pacpalgardenclub.org/.