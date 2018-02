Palisades Patrol reports that at approximately at 10:01 p.m. on Wednesday night, LAPD West LA Division received a call of vehicle vs. pedestrian call on Palisades Drive.

The driver was driving southbound on the number 2 lane on Palisades Drive and then hit a bicyclist. The victim was a white adult male transient. The driver claims he was going about 15 MPH before hitting the victim. No further information was available.