Sen. Ben Allen and Environmental Leaders to Host Rally at Santa Monica Pier to Protest Proposed Offshore Drilling

The following press release was supplied by the district representative for Sen. Ben Allen (D-Santa Monica):

Sen. Ben Allen, local leaders and environmental organizations will host a public rally on Saturday, Feb. 3 to protest new offshore drilling in California and help community members convey their opposition to the federal government.

It takes place at 10 a.m. at Santa Monica Pier.

Guests include Senator Ben Allen, Congressman Ted Lieu, Assemblymember Laura Friedman, Assemblymember Richard Bloom, Heal the Bay, Sierra Club, Natural Resources Defense Council, Los Angeles Waterkeeper, Surfrider Foundation, SoCal 350 Climate Action, Sacred Places Institute, Indigenous Ocean Protectors and American Indian Movement.

Background: On Jan 4, 2018 the White House released a draft plan that proposes opening up almost the entire U.S. coast to oil and gas drilling. The proposal would open up areas of the California coast that have been off-limits to new drilling for more than two decades. The Bureau of Ocean & Energy Management (BOEM) has scheduled one public hearing in California, on February 8 in Sacramento. This rally will give LA-area residents the opportunity to make their voices heard and submit official opposition to the proposal.