While Townsend Bell raced in the Rolex 24 at Daytona, his house was one in five to be burglarized in his Pacific Palisades neighborhood, reports the Associated Press.

Most of his racing accolades were stolen, including 10 rings from his Indianapolis 500s. To access his home, the burglars climbed over a 6-foot fence and smash the glass door to the master bedroom.

The burglary happened last Friday, Jan. 26.

