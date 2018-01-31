Palisades High School to Present 1970s Concert (Video)

Palisades Charter High School will present 1970s Concert this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at Mercer Hall. Admission is $5 for students, $10 general admission and $15 for VIP seats and access to the “1970s Lounge.”

From David Bowie to Pink Floyd, the 1970’s proved itself to be an unforgettable era. Pali High’s Concert Choir puts on a this two-day 1970’s experience. Attendees can immerse in the history, culture and music of the 70’s and enter a completely transformed Mercer Hall. Attendees will also hear the likes of Elton John, The Eagles, Earth Wind and Fire, Queen, Tom Petty, Billy Joel, Cat Stevens, Joni Mitchell, ABBA, Hall and Oates, The Bee Gees, Led Zeppelin, David Bowie, Fleetwood Mac, Pink Floyd, ELO, Kansas, Lynyrd Skynyrd, America and The Doobie Brothers.

Watch the teaser below.