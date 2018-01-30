PCH Lane Near California Incline Closed

The City of Santa Monica closed the westbound # 3 lane of PCH near the California Incline January 29 to February 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., reports Palisades Patrol. The closure is for roadside maintenance.

Author: Matt Sanderson

