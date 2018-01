The Pacific Palisades Dog Park working group will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7, in the small gym at the Palisades Recreation Center, 851 Alma Real Dr.

The public is invited to learn more about the proposed dog park sites located on the east side of Temescal Canyon Road, north of PCH. Members of the Dog Park group will present an assessment of sites, share plans, answer questions and address comments.