Palisades Crime: Woman Arrested in Hawthorne for Vehicle Burglary on Palisair

The following Jan. 29, 2018 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

Burglary/Theft From Vehicle

16900 Livorno, btwn 1/15/18 at 10 PM and 1/16/18 at 9 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took binoculars.

1400 Monte Grande Pl, 1/24/18 at 7:50 PM. The suspect (male Hispanic, 5’7″ 150 lb, 20 years) entered victim’s vehicle and took sunglasses and a multi plug charger.

16900 Dulce Ynez Ln, 1/26/18 btwn 12:40 AM and 1/26/18 at 3 AM. The suspect (#1-2 male Hispanic, 5’7″ 160 lb, 20 years) entered victim’s vehicle and took an emergency supply bag. The suspects fled in a black 4dr vehicle.

1000 Palisair Pl, 1/25/18 at 8 AM. A 21 year old female was arrested in the city of Hawthorne for a BTFV that occurred on Palisair on 1/12/18.

Stolen Vehicle

16500 Sunset, btwn 1/22/18 at 10 PM and 1/23/18 at 8:15 AM. The suspect took victim’s rental car from the street.

Burglary

14700 McKendree, 1/26/18 at 7:20 PM. The suspect (male, 6′ 180 lb, nfd) smashed a sliding glass window on victim’s home but fled without entering.

1300 Marinette Rd, 1/26/17 btwn 5:15 PM and 9:30 PM. The suspect smashed a glass door to enter victim’s home and took jewelry, a safe, and an air soft gun.

1000 Iliff, 1/26/18 btwn 5:30 PM and 8:30 PM.The suspect smashed a glass door to enter victim’s home and took jewelry.

900 Iliff, 1/26/18 btwn 6:20 PM and 6:41 PM. The suspect smashed the glass on a door to enter victim’s home and took jewelry and a jewelry box. 900 Fiske, btwn 1/15/18 at3 PM and 1/22/18 at 10:30 AM. The suspect broke a door panel to enter victim’s home and ransacked to location. It was unknown what property was taken at the time of report.

15000 Corona Del Mar, 1/25/18 btwn 10:45 AM and 6:30 PM. The suspect smashed a glass door to enter victim’s home and took jewelry.

500 Stassi Ln, 1/21/18 btwn 3 PM and 3:30 PM. The suspect attempted to pry open a window on victim’s home but was unable to gain entry.