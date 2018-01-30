Dining With Grace: Moku

Moku, just off Sunset in the Highlands, was recommended to me. So when a friend called and wanted to tell me about her recent adventures in Spain, I asked her to join me for Monday dinner at Moku, where I had not dined before. What a treat it turned out to be!

First of all, it turned out that on Mondays from 4 to 9 p.m. there is a Happy Hour with specials (plus wines and beers) being half off. That same Happy Hour feature is also offered Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

But it was the delicious food that made our dinner such a treat.

The crispy Brussells sprouts with almonds ($9) made an outstanding beginning. This array of seasoned leaves of sprouts were delicious and tasty to the last bite.

Next was the Drunken Udon ($13), which are fried Japanese noodles fragrant with garlic, chili, bell pepper and Thai basil leaf.

Another delicious Thai dish was the Garlic and Pepper Sauce ($13) made with stir-fried garlic, ground pepper and oyster sauce and served with shrimp (although diners may have the protein of their choice).

Each of these singularly excellent dishes were filled with flavor.

A quintet of five skewers of Chicken Satay ($12) not only looked compelling on the colorful menu but proved to be as yummy as they looked, especially when dipped in the spicy peanut sauce.