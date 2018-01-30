Dining With Grace: Moku

By Grace Hiney
Moku, just off Sunset in the Highlands, was recommended to me. So when a friend called and wanted to tell me about her recent adventures in Spain, I asked her to join me for Monday dinner at Moku, where I had not dined before. What a treat it turned out to be!
First of all, it turned out that on Mondays from 4 to 9 p.m. there is a Happy Hour with specials (plus wines and beers) being half off. That same Happy Hour feature is also offered Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
But it was the delicious food that made our dinner such a treat.
The crispy Brussells sprouts with almonds ($9) made an outstanding beginning. This array of seasoned leaves of sprouts were delicious and tasty to the last bite.
Next was the Drunken Udon ($13), which are fried Japanese noodles fragrant with garlic, chili, bell pepper and Thai basil leaf.
Another delicious Thai dish was the Garlic and Pepper Sauce ($13) made with stir-fried garlic, ground pepper and oyster sauce and served with shrimp (although diners may have the protein of their choice).
Each of these singularly excellent dishes were filled with flavor.
A quintet of five skewers of Chicken Satay ($12) not only looked compelling on the colorful menu but proved to be as yummy as they looked, especially when dipped in the spicy peanut sauce.
Small sample cups of the Tom Kha Soup ($8) were another winner. One of the most intriguing flavors of this fascinating soup is the galangal root called Laos, or Thai ginger. Also flavored with key lime and lemongrass, this creamy white-fleshed soup with its coconut base was delicious to the last spoonful.
Two small special house rolls composed of crispy tuna and avocado on top of deep-fried sushi rice, and served with a spicy eel sauce, was our last treat before dessert. Our finishing delight was a dish composed of a vanilla ice cream ball along with a ball of green tea ice cream served with a crispy fried banana. Delish!
The restaurant offers sushi and sashimi rolls along with appetizers, salads and soups, entrees and bento boxes as well as a variety of Thai food. There is a large array of special house rolls and even lunch specials, as well as a kids’ menu for age 12 and under.
Moku is open noon to 3 p.m. for lunch Tuesday through Sunday. Dinner hours are 4 to 9 p.m. on Monday, but the rest of the week they open for dinner at 3 p.m.
The restaurant is most attractive with seating in several areas (there is even an outside patio for sunny weather) along with a long bar area perfect for single diners.
Moku is a “find.”
Moku Sushi is located at 524 Palisades Dr., and can be reached at 310-230-3000 and http://www.mokusushi.com/.
