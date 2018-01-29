Palisades Rotary Club Celebrates 65th Anniversary

By Laurel Busby

Staff Writer

For 65 years, the Rotary Club of Pacific Palisades has been working to improve the local community and the world.

From efforts to plant trees in Los Leones and Temescal canyons to the worldwide endeavor to eradicate polio, the club’s men and women have taken on diverse service projects that not only helped others, but brought them closer together.

“Everything that I give I get back tenfold,” said John Wilson, whose late father, Bob, was a founding member of the club. “It is one of those types of clubs that you are constantly feeling a good feeling of accomplishment and like you’re contributing to the community.”

Perry Akins, a Rotarian for about 37 years, added, “Some of the members have become my best friends. Rotary attracts interesting people, good people, people who want to give back. For me it’s been very satisfying to meet such wonderful people in the Palisades.”

The local club, which is one of over 33,000 in more than 200 countries worldwide, started its service mission in February 1952 with 22 members. At the time, only men could join, although wives could contribute as affiliated Rotary Anns. Each member had to be invited by a current member and job diversity was prized, so no two members could have the same work specialty.

“The idea is to sit around the table with people who are not in your profession,” said Akins, who noted that now two people in one job specialty are allowed. “It makes it more interesting than sitting around with people who do the same thing as you do every day.”

Traditionally, members were also required to attend every weekly meeting, and if they missed three successive meetings, they were dropped from the club, although the rules are no longer so stringent. For Wilson’s father, who maintained perfect attendance for about 40 years, this meant that he would visit Rotary clubs in other countries when on vacation with his family. Akins also has visited clubs while traveling in locales such as Bahrain, Shanghai and Cairo.

“Rotary is always fun from that standpoint,” Akins said. “If you’re traveling the world and want to go someplace where you feel at home, go to a Rotary meeting.”

The Palisades club’s meetings follow a specific pattern, with time for club business, a 30-minute speaker on an intriguing topic, and time to socialize and eat. Typically, the club has three one-hour breakfast meetings on Thursdays and one dinner meeting each month. Women, who the U.S. Supreme Court ruled were allowed to join the clubs in 1987, are now vibrant members, including current president Pamela Kratochvil, a lifelong Palisadian introduced to the club by past president Holly Davis.