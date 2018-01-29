Hiker Suffers Cardiac Arrest in Will Rogers State Park

A 55-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital in grave condition Sunday after she was found in cardiac arrest in Will Rogers State Park, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

LAFD reported at 9:25 a.m. air and ground resources responded to a hiker in distress call on the narrow Backbone Trail. An LAFD helicopter quickly located the woman with bystanders performing CPR. Paramedics rapidly took over CPR while providing advanced medical care. City park rangers assisted in the rescue. No updates are available on the woman’s condition.