Andy Rawn to Sing at Theatre Palisades

National tour soloist Andy Rawn will perform “Valentines of Many Lands” at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, at Theatre Palisades, 941 Temescal Canyon Rd. Admission is $29 and advance reservations are required 310-459-2326.

Rawn, a basso, will sing classic love songs, including “I Could Have Danced All Night,”“Torna a Surriento,”“With a Song in My Heart” and “Edelweiss.”

Also appearing with the Pacific Palisades resident will be a UCLA student trombonist.

A concert gift drawing of an Apple iPhone X will be held following intermission.